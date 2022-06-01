Turkish karatekas bag gold medals at European Championships

ISTANBUL, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Six Turkish karatekas won gold medals at the 57th edition of the European Karate Championships in Turkiye on Saturday.

Ali Sofuoglu defeated Spanish athlete Damian Hugo Quintero Capdevila in the men's kata event in the four-day tournament in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkiye.

In the Kumite category, Eray Samdan beat Angelo Crescenzo from Italy in the 60-kg category, Burak Uygur won against Greece's Dionysios Xenos in the 67-kg category, while Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu tasted a victory over Perfetto Erminia of Italy at the 50-kg category.

Earlier in the day, Erman Eltemur and Eda Eltemur brought Turkiye gold medals after beating their opponents.