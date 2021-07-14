UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers Meet For 3rd Time In Month

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Turkish, Lithuanian foreign ministers meet for 3rd time in month

ANKARA, 14 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

During the meeting, their third in the last month, tackling irregular immigration was discussed, Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

"Our contacts are increasing and our relations are strengthening," he added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

