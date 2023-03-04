Turkish mayor arrested over building collapse in quakes

GAZIANTEP, Türkiye March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) –:Turkish police arrested a district mayor as part of an investigation over collapsed buildings in the earthquake-hit area.

Okkes Kavak is mayor of Gaziantep's Nurdagi district, one of the hardest hit regions by the Feb.

6 twin quakes.

Kavak was also contractor of two buildings which collapsed in the earthquakes.

He appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

According to the latest official figures, over 44,218 people were killed in the powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye.