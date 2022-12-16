Turkish medical company welcomes chairman of International Union of Phlebology

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A Turkish medical company, INVAMED, hosted the chairman of International Union of Phlebology, Prof. Sergio Gianesini at its production campus.

The chairman of World Congress of the International Union of Phlebology and The World Phlebology Congress was presided over by INVAMED, which has one of the largest healthcare, manufacturing, and Research and development campuses in Europe.

Prof. Suat Doganci, one of Türkiye's top cardiac surgeons, was one of the notable individuals that accompanied the production campus visit.

"We would like to thank Prof.

Sergio Gianesini for this pleasant visit as well as Prof. Dr. Suat Doganci, who accompanied the visit, and we would like to express that we look forward to our future meeting in Türkiye, Italy, or even elsewhere in the world,"INVAMED said in a statement.

"You may get a close-up look at the technological future when you take a factory tour. The demonstration of high-level proficiency in several fields of expertise throughout the production process is another factor that highlights INVAMED's enormous potential. I value the combination of these skills," Gianesin said.