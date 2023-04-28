UrduPoint.com

Turkish Medical Firm Offers Quick Solution For Treatment Of Small Varicose Veins

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish medical firm Invamed has offered a quick solution for the treatment of small varicose veins.

Invamed has developed VeinOFF treatment, which provides a conclusive solution in a matter of seconds to patients seeking treatment for small varicose veins.

Invamed said it is possible to encounter small varicose veins, red or purple, that appear as a result of the enlargement or swelling of small blood vessels on the skin surface, mostly on the legs and face, as well as in other parts of the body.

Small varicose veins are not considered a serious health problem but some people complain of itching, tingling, or pain.

The embolization method stands out as an effective treatment method.

VeinOFF was developed for the treatment of peripheral and neurovascular, including arteriovenous malformations, and hypervascular tumors by a simple polymerization method.

This treatment, which can be applied in outpatient settings without the need for hospitalization, offers a definitive solution within seconds for patients who can return to their homes and normal activities the same day.

