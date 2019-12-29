Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims

(@imziishan)

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed 79 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by insecurity.

The aircraft also brought doctors to help treat the some 125 people injured in Saturday's blast, which happened when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated at a busy security checkpoint.

No group has claimed the bloody attack.

Saturday's bombing was the deadliest since truck exploded in 2017 near a fuel tanker, creating a fireball that killed over 500 people.