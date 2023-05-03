UrduPoint.com

Turkish Nationals In Poland Start Voting In Presidential, General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Turkish nationals in Poland start voting in presidential, general elections

POLAND, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Turkish nationals living in Poland started to cast their votes on Wednesday for Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections.

A polling station was set up in the Turkish Embassy in the capital Warsaw for the elections, with voting to continue until May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

According to data released by Türkiye's Supreme Election Council, nearly 10,500 citizens in Poland are eligible to vote in the Turkish elections.

In Türkiye, the elections will take place on Sunday, May 14. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

About 3.41 million Turkish citizens are eligible to vote abroad, where voting has already begun in some countries.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Warsaw Poland Tayyip Erdogan May Sunday From Million P

Recent Stories

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ ..

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

36 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.