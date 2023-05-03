Turkish nationals in Poland start voting in presidential, general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

POLAND, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Turkish nationals living in Poland started to cast their votes on Wednesday for Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections.

A polling station was set up in the Turkish Embassy in the capital Warsaw for the elections, with voting to continue until May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

According to data released by Türkiye's Supreme Election Council, nearly 10,500 citizens in Poland are eligible to vote in the Turkish elections.

In Türkiye, the elections will take place on Sunday, May 14. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

About 3.41 million Turkish citizens are eligible to vote abroad, where voting has already begun in some countries.