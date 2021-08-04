Turkish Naval Forces send two boats to battle wildfire in SW Turkey

ISTANBUL, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Turkish Naval Forces Command has dispatched a patrol boat and a landing ship to Turkey's southwestern coast to support firefighting efforts, the country's defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ships dispatched to the Milas district in Mugla Province would evacuate citizens if needed, the ministry said.

Wildfires that have been devastating the region for the last seven days approached a thermal power plant that provides electricity in Milas on Tuesday night.

Milas Mayor Muhammet Tokat asked authorities to quickly send additional backups to extinguish the fire before it reaches the plant.

Tokat shared a video on his social media account showing the flames advancing towards the plant, describing the situation as "very serious."The hydrogen tanks in the power station used for cooling had been emptied earlier and replaced with water as a precaution, the Milas municipality said.

In the last week, Turkey has been battling massive wildfires that had erupted in southern and southwestern coastal resort towns. The blazes have claimed eight lives.