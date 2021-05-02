Turkish NGOs build briquette houses for Syrians

IDLIB,SYRIA, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Turkey's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have built a briquette housing camp in the Meshed town of Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The camp, containing 384 houses, a mosque, and a clinic, will host hundreds of war-weary families, including dozens of orphans.

The camp, named after a Turkish lawyer, Necip Kibar, who passed away last December, was jointly built by the Free Thought and Educational Rights Society (Ozgurder), Orphan Foundation and Fetih Association, in coordination with Turkey's state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).Kibar was also a board member of Ozgurder.

As part of the opening ceremony of the camp, an iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, was organized for locals.

Ridvan Kaya, the head of Ozgurder, said the camp was built in an area, where Turkish NGOs and institutions have built thousands of houses for needy people.

Previously, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had announced that Turkish NGOs and institutions will build 50,000 briquette houses in Syria's northern provinces. Of them, half of the houses have already been built.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also donated 50 houses through AFAD.

Murat Yilmaz, the head of Orphan Foundation, said families will get better shelter in this camp.

Yilmaz Bulat, the chairman of Fetihder, also said those who escaped the Syrian regime's attacks in the last winter season will reside at the camp.