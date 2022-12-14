UrduPoint.com

Turkish Official Calls For Increasing Women Participation In Media

ANAKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Participation of women in the media sector should be increased as it requires a female perspective, Türkiye's communications director said on Monday.

"Transformation starts with language first of all.

At this point, I find it extremely important that women working in the media do and will contribute to language," Fahrettin Altun told the Being a Woman in the Media panel organized by Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara.

Altun called on media managers to increase the number of female employees because the media industry needs more sensitivity and a women's perspective.

He said the points of view of women are positively reflected in the publications as they can see different details.

"Essentially, women need to find a place in the media with their own identity in personal, family and social life," he added.

