UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Parliament Bars Visitors Due To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

Turkish parliament bars visitors due to coronavirus

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's parliament has barred visitors through March 31 as a precaution against corona-virus, the Parliament Speaker's Office said on Friday.

"During this period, the work of parliament will continue, and the parliamentary staff will carry out their duties," said the statement, adding that after March 31, the measure will be reevaluated.It noted that parliament will also not accept any visitors for the weekly parliamentary group meetings.

Turkey this week confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 ­– a man who traveled to Europe, and later a person close to the man – amid advisories to take necessary measures to avoid spreading the virus.After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 114 countries.

The global death toll stands at nearly 5,000, with over 132,500 confirmed cases. This week the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

Related Topics

World Europe China Parliament Wuhan Man March December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their ..

14 seconds ago

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulerâ€™s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

57 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

34 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.