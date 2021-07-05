UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Head Meets Zimbabwean Counterpart

Mon 05th July 2021

ANKARA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkey's parliament speaker on Monday met his Zimbabwean counterpart, urging two countries to deepen economic relations in every field.

"I think that we should make mutual efforts to deepen our bilateral economic relations in every field and diversify them with new cooperation and investment opportunities," Mustafa Sen-top said during his meeting with Zimbabwe's Jacob Francis Mudenda.

Encouraging businesses to strengthen economic ties, Sen-top added: "I hope that your visit to Turkey will be fruitful and beneficial in this context and will be beneficial for our political, economic, cultural and human relations," he added.

Mudenda, for his part, thanked Sen-top for his hospitality.

The aim of my visit is to strengthen the inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, he said.

Following the meeting, Mudenda toured parts of the Turkish parliament building that were bombed during the defeated coup of July 15, 2016.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

