Turkish Parliament Head Postpones Ukraine Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Turkish parliament head postpones Ukraine visit

ANKARA, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Turkish parliament speaker's visit to Ukraine has been postponed, his office said on Friday. Mustafa Sentop was due to leave on Friday for a two-day visit to Ukraine, but the trip has been put off after Thursday's helicopter crash in which 11 soldiers were martyred, according to a statement.

A new schedule for the visit will be announced later, his office said. Later, Sen-top thanked his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Razumov who offered his condolences over the crash in a Twitter message. "My dear counterpart, thank you for being with us on this sad day and sharing our pain," he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

