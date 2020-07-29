UrduPoint.com
Turkish Parliament Passes Social Media Bill: Anadolu News Agency

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkey's parliament on Wednesday passed a bill which would give the government greater control of social media, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Under the new law, social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter would have to ensure they have local representatives in Turkey and to comply with Turkish court orders over the removal of certain content or face heavy fines.

Critics are concerned over the legislation's impact on freedom of speech.

The law would affect social networks with more than a million unique visits every day, and proposes servers with Turkish users' data must be stored in Turkey.

It was submitted by the AKP and its nationalist partner, the MHP, which have a majority in the parliament, and passed after debates beginning on Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday.

