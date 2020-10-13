Turkish police seize 6-ton methyl alcohol used for making fake drinks

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Tuesday seized nearly six tons of methyl alcohol and various substances used for making fake drinks in Istanbul.

During the raid at a property in Istanbul's Avcilar district on the European side, two people were also detained for shipping methyl alcohol to multiple addresses across the country after distilling it by some "primitive" means, the Hurriyet daily said.

Police forces intensified their operations after at least 35 people in several cities of the country have died from counterfeit alcohol consumption since Friday. So far, at least a dozen suspects have been detained in connection with bootleg alcohol producing and selling.