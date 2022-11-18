UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Appreciates Putin's 'constructive Stance' On Black Sea Grain Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :In a phone call on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his "constructive stance" on the extension of the Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan and Putin spoke about latest developments regarding the deal, bilateral issues, and regional matters, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

On Thursday, days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal signed in Istanbul in July by Turkey, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine was extended for another 120 days, beginning Nov. 19. In their discussions, Erdogan also welcomed Putin's proposal to set up a natural gas hub in Turkey, the statement said.

He said "technical and legal teams" will evaluate the proposal at the earliest to move the plan forward, it added.

On the Ukraine conflict, the Turkish leader told Putin that prolonging the war only increases the risks, and called for diplomatic efforts to be revived. Erdogan also hailed the recent meeting between Russian and US intelligence chiefs in the Turkish capital Ankara.

He said such initiatives could play a "key role" in preventing unrestrained escalation in the region, referring to Tuesday's missile incident in Poland. The Turkish president also thanked Putin for his condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul that killed 6 people.

