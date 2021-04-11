UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish President Calls For Peaceful, Diplomatic Solution To Tensions In Eastern Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

Turkish president calls for peaceful, diplomatic solution to tensions in eastern Ukraine

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the "worrying developments" in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and Moscow.

"We believe that the current crisis must be resolved peacefully by diplomatic means in line with the territorial integrity of Ukraine and international laws," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

"Our main goal is that the Black Sea continues to be a sea of peace, tranquility, and cooperation," Erdogan stressed, saying that his country does not want the tension to escalate.

For his part, Zelensky said Turkey's support for the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is "extremely important." The Ukrainian president's visit was within the framework of the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The two countries explored cooperation opportunities specifically in the defense industry, free-trade agreement, and tourism during the council meeting co-chaired by Erdogan and Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar had a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Taran.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Turkey Visit Istanbul Kiev Tayyip Erdogan Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

11 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.