Turkish president meets Saudi Shura Council head for talks

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday received Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh in the capital Ankara for talks.

The Turkish presidency did not share any further information about the meeting between Erdogan and Al-Sheikh.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop and Al-Sheikh discussed the development of ties between the parliaments of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, bilateral relations, and regional issues.