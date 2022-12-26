UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Meets Saudi Shura Council Head For Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Turkish president meets Saudi Shura Council head for talks

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday received Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh in the capital Ankara for talks.

The Turkish presidency did not share any further information about the meeting between Erdogan and Al-Sheikh.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop and Al-Sheikh discussed the development of ties between the parliaments of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, bilateral relations, and regional issues.

