Turkish President Meets With Spanish Premier In Madrid

Published June 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Turkish president meets with Spanish premier in Madrid

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The closed-door meeting is the fifth bilateral contact of the Turkish leader at the high-level summit in the Spanish capital.

On Wednesday, Erdogan held separate meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Joe Biden.

