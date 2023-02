Turkish president receives US secretary of state in Ankara

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdogan and Blinken held a closed-door meeting at the Esenboga Airport's Grand Honor Hall, according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Trkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 41,000 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Trkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.