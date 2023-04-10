Turkish president wishes Christians happy Easter

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's president on Monday wished a happy Easter to all Christians celebrating the religious holiday.

"We continue to keep our characteristics of unity, solidarity, and fraternity alive in the Anatolian land, where different beliefs, cultures, and traditions have lived freely in peace and tranquility from past to present.

"Under the roof of the Republic of Türkiye, we see each of our citizens as an exceptional asset of this great nation. Together, we are walking shoulder to shoulder to a stronger and prosperous future," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement.

Erdogan also wished well-being to Christians in Türkiye and around the world.

Easter marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection three days later.