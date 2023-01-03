Turkish presidents, Ethiopian premier discuss bilateral, multilateral issues

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed bilateral and international matters in a phone call on Monday evening.

In a tweet, Abiy said the "candid" conversation focused on "key bilateral and multilateral issues.

" "We have explored means of growing trade relations between our two countries as well made a commitment to work together on fighting terrorism," he said.

Ethiopia and Türkiye have historic bilateral relations, strong cooperation in several fields, and vibrant economic ties.

Türkiye's first embassy in Sub-Saharan Africa was opened in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa in 1926. There have been several high-level delegation visits between the two countries in recent years.