Turkish Presidents Marks 84th Anniversary Of Passing Of Founding Father Ataturk

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye will not rest until it makes the centuries-old dreams of its nation come true, the country's president vowed on Thursday, marking the 84th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

"We, 85 million citizens, are preparing the Republic of Türkiye … for the future in a stronger, more prosperous, and more prestigious way with the vision of the Turkish Century," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

Paying his respects to the country's founder and leader of its independence movement, Erdogan said: "We will not rest until we make the centuries-old dreams of our nation come true, we will not give up in the face of attacks, and we will continue our struggle with determination. Bless your soul." He also commemorated Ataturk's heroic comrades-in-arms and martyrs who defended the nation's independence at the expense of their lives.

Before leaving his written message, Erdogan placed a wreath at Ataturk's mausoleum and joined in a moment of silence before taking part in the Turkish national anthem along with a distinguished delegation.

As is customary every Nov. 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at 9.05 a.m. local time (0605GMT), with sirens wailing to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

The battle of Turkish independence started on May 15, 1919, with the firing of the first bullet against the occupying Greek forces. Remarkable victories on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, culminating in the founding of the Republic of Türkiye on Oct. 29, 1923.

Ataturk served as the republic's first president until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at age 57 due to cirrhosis. Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every Nov. 10 to pay their respects to the nation's founder.

