Turkish Quakes Among Strongest Ever Recorded: Greek Scientist

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) -:The quakes that hit 11 southern Turkish provinces are among the strongest ever recorded, said a prominent Greek scientist of applied geology.

"What makes them special, however, is the extent of their impact on one of the most densely populated areas of Turkey," said Efthymis Lekkas from the University of Athens, reiterating that he, along with a team of Greek scientists, had been to the quake-struck areas.

"The extent of the damage is impressive but expected for an earthquake of this magnitude," he told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

When asked about the response of competent Turkish authorities to the disaster, Lekkas said immediate response and recovery actions were carried out in accordance with what was foreseen in the country's emergency and earthquake impact management plans.

But he noted that the magnitude of the quakes and consequently severe effects compelled Türkiye to ask for help from foreign search and rescue teams, including Greece.

"This is the situation and response that any other country that would have had to deal with a leveling earthquake of such magnitude, intensity, and extent of destruction in a densely populated area could have been led to," he said.

