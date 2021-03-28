Turkish resort Keltepe attracts ski enthusiasts

KARABUK, Turkey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :- The Keltepe Ski Center, which was completed by the Turkish Youth and Sports Ministry and opened for visitors last year, has begun attracting ski enthusiasts.

The ski center is built on Keltepe mountain at an altitude of 2,000 meters in Turkey's northern Black Sea province of Karabuk. The resort has three ski tracks, a chairlift, teleski as well as cafes and restaurants.

Lessons are also provided to ski lovers by professional trainers with the help of modern equipment.

According to the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate, Keltepe has hosted approximately 30,000 domestic and foreign holidaymakers since the day it opened its doors last January, while adhering to measures against coronavirus.

Coskun Guven, the provincial director of youth and sports, told Anadolu Agency that although a new facility, Keltepe is among the most preferred ski resorts.

Saying that they are keen to organize major competitions here in the future, Guven said the resort will be a pioneer in training athletes.

Given its suitable tracks and trainers, he said anyone willing to learn skiing is welcome. "We were behind schedule in 2021 due to late-season snowfall and the pandemic, but snow toward end of March made us and our guests happy. Our tracks are open." Families with children are especially liking it, he added.

Salim Sefer, one of the ski lovers at the resort, appreciated the facilities at the center. "We did not have a sled, and came unplanned, but did not know we would encounter such a scene here... we were happy."Kader Calis, another skiing enthusiast, said his children had a good time at the spot.