Turkish Retail Sales Volume Up 3.3% In 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A marker of growing consumer spending, Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices rose 3.3% in 2020 compared to the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Friday.
Food, drink, and tobacco sales saw the largest rise last year, up 9.7% on an annual basis, TurkStat said.
Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales were up 0.8%, while auto fuel sales climbed 0.7% over the same period.
Spurred by coronavirus-related lockdown measures, sales by mail order and the internet surged the most among non-food items, leaping 79.4% year-on-year in 2020.
As the sole sub-index posting a decrease, textile, clothing, and footwear sales fell 15.5% during the same period.