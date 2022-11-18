UrduPoint.com

Turkish Riviera Resort Of Antalya Sees Record High German And British Tourists Arrivals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya sees record high German and British tourists arrivals

ANTALYA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The famed Turkish resort city of Antalya has seen a record number of German and British tourists arrive so far this year.

The Turkish Riviera resort welcomed more than 13 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, up 48% from a year ago, according to Antalya City Culture and Tourism Directorate data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Despite the end of high season, on a daily basis around 8,000-10,000 tourists still fly to the city, which boasts 2,575 facilities and a capacity of 635,000 beds.

Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors, at 2.

8 million in the 10-month period. Germans followed with 2.7 million and Britons were third with 1.1 million.

The figure overtook pre-pandemic levels with a lively season this year, Governor Ersin Yazici told Anadolu Agency. Stating that the Ukraine war reshaped the tourist profile in Antalya, Yazici said the Mediterranean city saw a sharp rise in tourists from European countries.

"2022 was the year with the largest number of tourists from Germany and the UK so far," he said. The governor stressed that tourism income this year is expected to soar 30%. "We hope to close out the year with 13.5 million tourists," he added.

