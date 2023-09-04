Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Sochi for talks

ANKARA, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi on Monday.

"The most important development everyone is looking at in T�rkiye-Russia relations today is the grain corridor.

"The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries," Erdogan said during the bilateral meeting with Putin.

Erdogan is on a one-day working visit to Sochi to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

The revival of last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease the global food crisis will also be on the agenda of the meeting.

The two presidents are also expected to hold a joint news conference following their meeting.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, brokered by T�rkiye and the UN, to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war, which started in February 2022.

Moscow has complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports, and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

Confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for the export of its own grain and fertilizer, T�rkiye says there is no alternative to the initiative.