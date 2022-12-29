UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Russian, Syrian Defense Chiefs Talked Counter Terrorism Efforts In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Turkish, Russian, Syrian defense chiefs talked counter terrorism efforts in Moscow

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow on Wednesday and discussed counter-terrorism efforts in the region, Türkiye's defense chief said on Thursday.

"At the meeting, we discussed what could be done to improve the situation in Syria and the region as soon as possible, while ensuring peace, tranquility and stability," said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar before returning to Ankara from Moscow.

Noting that Türkiye has emphasized its counter-terrorism efforts during the meeting, Akar said: "We emphasized that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of all our neighbors, especially Syria and Iraq, and that our sole aim is the fight against terrorism, we have no other purpose." Türkiye also noted that it aims to "neutralize" PKK/YPG, and Daesh/ISIS terrorists, which are a threat to Syria as well, the defense minister said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"We have told them (Russia and Syria at the meeting) that we are making efforts to ensure the security of our country, nation and borders," Akar said, adding that his country is "making efforts to prevent further migration from Syria to Türkiye."He said that the Syrian crisis must be resolved in an inclusive and holistic manner within the framework of the UN Security Council 2254 resolution. "In this sense, we assess that the work to be carried out in the coming days can make significant contributions to peace and stability in the region and in Syria," Akar added. Akar also reiterated that the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

