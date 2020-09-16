UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Seeks To Arrests Suspects Over Links To Failed Coup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Turkish seeks to arrests suspects over links to failed coup

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday continued to hunt the suspected military personnel who have alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016 with a series of operations.

Police units launched operations in 34 provinces to catch at least 132 suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The suspects included 82 soldiers on active duty and 50 expelled or retired military personnel, it said, noting that so far 106 of them have been detained.

All those targeted in operations have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, press reports said.

At another nationwide operation conducted on Tuesday, police targeted at least 129 suspects, including academics and doctors who have infiltrated into the Turkish Armed Forces, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

Related Topics

Police Turkey Istanbul July 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Institutions witnessed maximum attendance on secon ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese academy launches researcher projects on oz ..

4 minutes ago

NADRA temporarily clears suspected CNICs: Senate t ..

5 minutes ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

6 minutes ago

IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation c ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Law Enforcement Confirms Suicide of Neo-Na ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.