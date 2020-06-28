Turkish soldier dies in clashes with Kurdish rebels

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A Turkish soldier died on Sunday in clashes with "terrorists" from the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during an offensive in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The soldier "fell as a martyr during clashes with terrorists in the Operation Claw-Tiger region" in Iraq, the ministy said, without specifying where the fighting occured.

Turkey launched on June 17 an air and ground offensive against the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and which is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

The army frequently conducts operations against PKK hideouts in southeast Turkey and rear bases in Iraq.