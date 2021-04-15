UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Soldier Killed By Rocket Fire In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Turkish soldier killed by rocket fire in Iraq

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A Turkish soldier was killed in a rocket attack on a military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, the Turkish defence ministry said.

"One of our heroic brothers was killed in the attack" on the Turkish base at Bashiqa outside the city of Mosul, the ministry said, adding that three rockets had been fired but only one reached its target.

An Iraqi child was injured when another of the rockets landed in a nearby village.

The Turkish army deployed a drone to survey the area.

Turkey has maintained a military presence around Bashiqa, much to the annoyance of Baghdad as it is not within the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) area.

Shortly before the Bashiqa attack, some tens of kilometres away, a drone attack targeted the airport of Arbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where US troops are based.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the two attacks.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Army Iraq Mosul Baghdad Government Airport

Recent Stories

Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Ab ..

29 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

44 minutes ago

COAS visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed ..

47 minutes ago

The state's decision to ban the extremist religiou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.