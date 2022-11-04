Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terrorists attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, authorities said on Friday.

Lokman Akcaglayan was killed after terrorists opened harassing fire in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The ministry extended its condolences to Akcaglayan's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation. Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.