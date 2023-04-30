UrduPoint.com

Turkish Space Traveler To Spend 14 Days On International Space Station: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Alper Gezeravci, selected as one of the first Turkish space travelers, will spend 14 days on the International Space Station, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank told a news briefing on Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Names of the country's first space travelers on Saturday during his speech at TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival.

Gezeravci is a pilot with Turkish Air Force, while reserve candidate Tuva Cihangir Atasever is a system engineer at Turkish missile producer Roketsan in the field of space launch systems.

The two candidates were chosen among over 36,000 applications, the minister said.

He said 20 countries were conducting similar missions to the space station, and Türkiye will also enter the exclusive club.

Türkiye established the Turkish Space Agency in 2018, and announced the country's space program in 2021.

