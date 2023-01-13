Turkish stock exchange down at open

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,952.37 points on Friday, down 0.37%, or 18.34 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index jumped 5.11% to close at 4,970.

71 points, with a daily trading volume of 118 billion Turkish liras ($6.3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7814 as of 09.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.3759, and a British pound traded for 22.9245 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $83.84 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,899.95.