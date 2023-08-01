ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 7,207.81 points, down by 0.13%, or 9.15 points from Monday's close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at a historic high of 7,216.96 points, soaring by 2.12%, with a daily trading volume of 178.

4 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.9650 as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.5960, and a British pound traded for 34.5710 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.28 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,995.05.