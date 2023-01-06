Turkish stock exchange flat at open

ANKARA , Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,120.96 points on Friday, up 0.09%, or 4.55 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index plummeted 7.37% to close at 5,116.

41 points, with a daily trading volume of 123,9 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7732 as of 09.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.7298, and a British pound traded for 22.3461 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $79.41 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,843.50.