Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Saturday's Open

Published May 06, 2023

Turkish stock exchange flat at Saturday's open

ANKARA, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Turkiye benchmark stock index opened Saturday at 4,481.40 points, down by 0.07%, or 2.95 points, from the previous close Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 4,484.35 points, a slight decrease of 0.

04%, with a daily trading volume of 41 billion Turkish liras ($2.09 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.4985 as of 09.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.5348, while a British pound traded for 24.6344 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $73.42 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,055.15.

