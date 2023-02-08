Turkish stock exchange index down at midweek open

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,482.11 points on Wednesday, down 0.52%, or 22.23 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index posted a sharp decline of 8.62% to close the day at 4,505.34, with a daily trading volume of 56.

4 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8331 as of 10:05 a.m. local time (0705GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2033, while a British pound traded for 22.6778 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $83.70 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,887.90.