Turkish Stock Exchange Starts Week Looking Up

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,385.55 points, up 0.72%, or 60.25 points, from last week's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 8,325.30 points, down 0.15%, with a daily trading volume of 137 billion Turkish liras ($5.

1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.8710 as of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.8610, and a British pound traded for 33.6490 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $90.50 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,953.35.

