Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Starts Week Looking Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Turkish stock exchange starts week looking up

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,385.55 points, up 0.72%, or 60.25 points, from last week's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 8,325.30 points, down 0.15%, with a daily trading volume of 137 billion Turkish liras ($5.

1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.8710 as of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.8610, and a British pound traded for 33.6490 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $90.50 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,953.35.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

25 minutes ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

40 minutes ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

1 hour ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

3 hours ago
Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

10 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

10 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous