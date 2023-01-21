UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Turkish stock exchange up 4.47% at Monday's close

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) -:- BIST 100 index gains over 222 points from last week's close By Tuba Sahin Türkiye's benchmark stock index surged 4.47% to end Monday at 5,207.67 points.

Starting the day at just over 5,000 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 222.81 points from last week's close of 4,984.86.

The index's lowest value during the day was 4,981.39, while its daily high was 5,207.67.

The daily trading volume was 94 billion Turkish liras ($5 billion).

During the day, 97 stocks on the index rose, 2 fell, and one was flat compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,918.95, while Brent crude oil sold at around $84.53 per barrel as of 6.25 p.m. local time (1525GMT).

