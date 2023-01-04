Turkish stock exchange up at midweek open

ANKARA, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,646.62 points on Wednesday, up 0.36%, or 20.05 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.61% to close at 5,626.57 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7314 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.7969, and a British pound traded for 22.4529 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $81.78 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,853.25.