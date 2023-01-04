UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Midweek Open

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at midweek open

ANKARA, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,646.62 points on Wednesday, up 0.36%, or 20.05 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.61% to close at 5,626.57 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7314 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.7969, and a British pound traded for 22.4529 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $81.78 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,853.25.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From

Recent Stories

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

19 minutes ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

1 hour ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and MevlÃ¼t Ã‡avuÅŸoÄŸlu

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.