Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange up at open

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened the midweek at 7,423.11 points, up by 0.15%, or 10.91 points, from Tuesday's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 7,412.20 points, falling 0.78%, with a daily trading volume of 137.

7 billion Turkish liras ($5.09 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.0303 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.6850, while a British pound traded for 34.5280 Turkish liras. Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.00 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,930.6.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

23 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

8 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous