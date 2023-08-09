Turkish stock exchange up at open

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened the midweek at 7,423.11 points, up by 0.15%, or 10.91 points, from Tuesday's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 7,412.20 points, falling 0.78%, with a daily trading volume of 137.

7 billion Turkish liras ($5.09 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.0303 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.6850, while a British pound traded for 34.5280 Turkish liras. Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.00 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,930.6.