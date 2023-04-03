Turkish stocks down at open

ISTANBUL,April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 4,806.4 points, down by 0.14%, or 6.53 points, from the last week's close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Friday at 4,812.93 points, down 1.

7%, with a daily trading volume of 48 billion Turkish liras ($2.53 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.2024 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.7580, while a British pound traded for 23.5970 Turkish liras.