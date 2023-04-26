ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) -:Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 4,885.94 points, falling by 0.10%, or 5.07 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 4,891.01 points, down 2.

62%, with a daily trading volume of 48 billion Turkish liras ($2.47 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.4230 as of 9.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.3846, while a British pound traded for 24.1727 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $81.23 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,008.25.