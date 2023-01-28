UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks End Week With Decline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 5,191.83 points on Friday, down 0.75% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 5,198.30 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 39.19 points compared to Thursday's close of 5,231.02 points.

The index's lowest value during the last transaction day was 5,020.54, while its daily high was 5,229.

00.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.17 trillion Turkish liras ($222.4 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 97 billion Turkish liras ($5.17 billion).

During the day, 16 stocks on the index rose and 84 fell compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,925.80, while Brent crude oil sold around $87.91 per barrel as of 7.30 p.m. local time (1630GMT).

