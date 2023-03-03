Turkish stocks end week with decline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL,March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) -:Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Friday at 5,058.75 points, down 0.54% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 5,088.48 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 27.45 points compared to Thursday's close of 5,086.

The index's lowest value during the last transaction day was 5,054.18, while its daily high was 5,114.49.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.1 trillion Turkish liras ($216.9 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 71.4 billion Turkish liras ($3.78 billion).