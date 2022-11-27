Turkish stocks hit new all-time high close on Saturday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :– Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the midweek at a new all-time high daily close of 4,854.16 points, up 1.54%.

Starting the day at over 4,800 points for the first time in its history, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 73.

42 points from the previous close on Saturday.

The index also saw an intraday record of 4,864.81 points, while its lowest value was 4,727.83 on Wednesday.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 3.9 trillion Turkish liras ($210.8 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 120 billion Turkish liras ($6.4 billion).