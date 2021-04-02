UrduPoint.com
Turkish Stocks Looking Up At Friday Opening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Turkish stocks looking up at Friday opening

ANKARA, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,434.91 points on Friday, rising 0.59% or 8.35 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.5% to close Thursday at 1,426.56 points, with a daily trading volume of 22.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 8.0700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), from 8.1670 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 9.5000 from 9.6130, while one British pound traded for 11.2000 Turkish liras, down from 11.3110 at Thursday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $64.67 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

